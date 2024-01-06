Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 483,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 99,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Corning by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,342,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 83,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Corning by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 28,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.0 %

GLW opened at $30.57 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

