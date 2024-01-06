Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.70

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.70 and traded as low as $24.66. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 4,000 shares.
Corning Natural Gas Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70.
About Corning Natural Gas
Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe.
