Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises about 2.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Corteva by 486.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 10.0% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 141,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.6 %

Corteva stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

