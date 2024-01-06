Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.69

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.69 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.81). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.81), with a volume of 165,700 shares traded.

Costain Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.43.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Featured Stories

