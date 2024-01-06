CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.47. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

