CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.47. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
