Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. 3,038,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,805. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

