Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 40,215 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 173.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of GSL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. 545,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,222. The company has a market cap of $757.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $174.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.42 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

