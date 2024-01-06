Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 93.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395,993 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.3 %

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 567,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,470. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

