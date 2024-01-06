Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 879.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,913 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

