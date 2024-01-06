Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $12.69 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,057,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,204,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. 7,229,187 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

