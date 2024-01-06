Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.25. 40,796,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

