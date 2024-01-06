Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1,030.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 204.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,336,000 after buying an additional 705,565 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $327,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

