Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $6.17 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

IJS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.49. 392,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,293. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

