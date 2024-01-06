Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,231 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Global Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 211.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter worth $67,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Global Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

GLP traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 80,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,070. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.39. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $43.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 70.44%.

Insider Activity at Global Partners

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,973.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,646,540. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

