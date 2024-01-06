Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 425 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. 877,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,571. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

