Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 805 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.49. 92,240,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average of $247.91. The company has a market cap of $754.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

