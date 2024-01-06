Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,346 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for 1.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. 1,557,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 79.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.