Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 6,494 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,134,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. 11,262,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,962,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

