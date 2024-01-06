Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.15. 2,795,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.