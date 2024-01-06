Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,093 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,550. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

