Critical Comparison: SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SaverOne 2014 and EPAM Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A EPAM Systems 1 7 5 0 2.31

EPAM Systems has a consensus price target of $298.31, indicating a potential upside of 3.27%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

SaverOne 2014 has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and EPAM Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $360,000.00 3.64 -$7.44 million N/A N/A EPAM Systems $4.82 billion 3.45 $419.42 million $8.02 36.02

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Profitability

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A EPAM Systems 9.96% 16.98% 13.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of SaverOne 2014 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats SaverOne 2014 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. The company serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries EPAM Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

