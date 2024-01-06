Critical Comparison: Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) versus Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Silver Tiger Metals and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Tiger Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Silver Tiger Metals presently has a consensus target price of $1.20, indicating a potential upside of 875.61%. Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $7.23, indicating a potential upside of 1,302.52%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Silver Tiger Metals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Tiger Metals N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals -73.94% -257.52% -85.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silver Tiger Metals and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Silver Tiger Metals and Golden Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Tiger Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals $16.29 million 0.45 -$9.91 million ($1.59) -0.32

Silver Tiger Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Silver Tiger Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Oceanus Resources Corporation and changed its name to Silver Tiger Metals Inc. in May 2020. Silver Tiger Metals Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; Yoquivo property situated in Chihuahua State, Mexico; Sarita Este gold-copper property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

