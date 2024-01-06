Critical Review: Scinai Immunotherapeutics (SCNI) & Its Peers

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) is one of 289 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Scinai Immunotherapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Scinai Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scinai Immunotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Scinai Immunotherapeutics Competitors 1337 4456 11740 196 2.61

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 109.40%. Given Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scinai Immunotherapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

11.8% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A -$5.80 million -0.18 Scinai Immunotherapeutics Competitors $728.54 million $101.34 million -2.35

Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Scinai Immunotherapeutics. Scinai Immunotherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -49.31% Scinai Immunotherapeutics Competitors -4,303.04% -135.06% -45.64%

Summary

Scinai Immunotherapeutics peers beat Scinai Immunotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and changed its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in September 2023. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.