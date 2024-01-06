Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Crossword Cybersecurity Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.43. The company has a market cap of £6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crossword Cybersecurity

In related news, insider Robert Coles purchased 222,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £19,998.99 ($25,466.69). 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions to defence, insurance, investment and retail bank, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing sectors in the United Kingdom and Poland. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a credentials verification wallet technology; Nightingale, a security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

