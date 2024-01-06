CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.46. 2,399,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,638. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $261.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,927 shares of company stock worth $53,846,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

