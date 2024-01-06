Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,883 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.
Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %
WMT opened at $156.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.