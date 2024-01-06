Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,883 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %

WMT opened at $156.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.