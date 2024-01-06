Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

