Crown Wealth Group LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $518,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.