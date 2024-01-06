Crown Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,000 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. Rocket Lab USA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

