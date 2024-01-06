Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Crown Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November comprises 0.8% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 604,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a market cap of $675.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

