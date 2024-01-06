CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.