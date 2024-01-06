CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in CSX were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

