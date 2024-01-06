Custodian Property Income REIT Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:CREI)

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Custodian Property Income REIT stock opened at GBX 86.90 ($1.11) on Friday. Custodian Property Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 76.10 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.90 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

