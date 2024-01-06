Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,283 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VT opened at $101.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day moving average of $96.83. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.