Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 308 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $168.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

