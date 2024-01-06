Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 3,326 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

