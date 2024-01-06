Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 445 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

