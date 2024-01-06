Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $1.3568 dividend. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

