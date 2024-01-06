Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.