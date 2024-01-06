Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.
NOBL opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average is $91.97. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
