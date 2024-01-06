Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $21.96 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 3.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $288.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

