Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $104.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.