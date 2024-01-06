Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $876,000 Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,385,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,388,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,259,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,201,000 after acquiring an additional 533,785 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,919,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,157,000 after acquiring an additional 75,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.