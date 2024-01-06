Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.93.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

