Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHD opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

