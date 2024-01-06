Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,375 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,732,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 251,215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.