Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,081,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $301.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.84.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

