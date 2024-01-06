Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

