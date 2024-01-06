Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 677 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $69.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

