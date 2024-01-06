Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,534,000 after buying an additional 92,281 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

